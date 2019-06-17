Beyond any doubt, the decision to close and transfer the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps Centers is incredibly short-sighted. Clearly, we must do all we can to stop this. The program, helping at-risk youth become productive citizens, has been one of the true success stories of our time. The Department of Labor will never be able to match the achievement and influence that the United States Forest Service has been able to achieve with this program.
In his letter to the DOL secretary, USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue concludes the transfer of the Job Corps Centers will enable the Forest Service to better prioritize its work and step away from activities that are not essential to that core mission. This is absurd.
We have a land conservation crisis underway in America. Our forests are in desperate need of management and the Forest Service Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers and their students are an important component to this management campaign.
The legacy built by the Forest Service Job Corps students will be methodically lost with the closures and transfers. The Forest Service Job Corps program is important to America. We cannot let it become a footnote of another example of transformation gone bad.
Michael Rains,
Broomall, Pennsylvania