Should Montana fight COVID-19 like other states do?

Finally, there’s good news about COVID, and from unexpected places. Several weeks ago, Arizona led the nation in new coronavirus infections, but Friday it was the only state with an actual drop in daily cases. There have been more modest improvements recently in Texas and Florida. Why?

All three states re-opened too rapidly, then had big flareups requiring roll-backs. Last month Arizona started requiring masks, and re-shut bars, indoor gyms and movie theaters. Texas re-shut bars in late June and issued a statewide mask requirement three weeks ago. Florida also re-shut bars in late June and required masks in many parts of the state. Now, after the expected lag, things look a little better in all three states.

In Montana, we averaged around six new cases/day June first and now we have over 100 new cases/day. With great weather, maybe we should be drinking in our homes or yards and exercising outdoors, rather than doing either in crowded indoor spaces. Or, should we just wait to see if things get as desperate as they did in Arizona, Texas and Florida? It’s time to choose.

Jerome Walker,

Missoula

