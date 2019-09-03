The full-page “Thank You, Senator Steve Daines!” ads that keep showing up in the Missoulian are as hard to ignore as they are irritating. I do believe the life-size photoshopped image of a supposed typical Montanan is the first I have ever seen in the paper, although the fact that she is literally laterally — or should that be laterally literally? — cut in half is somewhat distressing.
The ad was created and paid for by the Grover Norquist lobbying organization out of Washington, D.C., which might explain why it it thanking our dear senator. Norquist is the conservative extremist who once suggest that he did not want to abolish government — just “shrink it down to the size where we can drown it in the bath tub.” A very noble sentiment in these trying times which have demonstrated that we definitely have little or no need for government of any kind.
I can only surmise that Norquist is thanking Steve Daines because Steve Daines must believe the same thing. Do we need to have as our continued representative in the U.S. Senate someone who apparently accepts the endorsement of a man who wants no government at all?
So, indeed, thank you, Steve Daines, but maybe we should elect someone who believes in the system in which he or she serves.
James Wood,
Missoula