The month of May is International Respect for Chickens Month. The reason is to celebrate chickens throughout the world and protest the bleakness of their lives in farming operations.
More chickens are killed for food in the United States than any other “farm” animal. As long as non-human animals are raised for food, we must support any improvements in their conditions, not make a mockery out of their demise or fool ourselves that they are perfectly happy, as the chicken industry would like us to believe. Chickens represent the most abused land animals on the planet both in terms of sheer numbers and magnitude of suffering. We must change that!
The Animal Welfare Act does not cover animals in meat factories, which is where 99% of animals are raised for food. What this means is that no concern whatsoever is given to the suffering that food animals endure in the process of becoming packages of meat. Every aspect of their lives is manipulated; they can do almost nothing that is natural to them, and fortunately their lives are short because they are forced to live miserable lives.
Please reduce your consumption of chicken.
Maureen Edwards,
Polson