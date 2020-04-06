Show more compassion for those in jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I would like the residents of Missoula County to show a little compassion, when it comes to the incarcerated persons who are locked up (quarantined) away from their friends and loved ones during this panic.

The jail/prison system has a wide variety of offenders; anywhere from minor driving tickets to theft, and all the way up to mass murders and sex offenders who keep repeating offenses.

I believe that there are two sides to every story, and if someone wasn't a violent offender, but all of a sudden is because the married couple has a verbal disagreement, it's the guy, come on, people. When there is injustice, because they were beaten themselves and antagonized by the police for his spouse lying and paying people to lie.

Where's the attorneys who'll fight for civil rights? Innocence Project, perhaps. ACLU? Nope. Please let our innocent ones come home. A year in jail? Seriously.

Kimberly Jeffries,

Missoula