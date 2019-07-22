Last week my garden club friends and I went to a coffee shop after sprucing up the Blue Star Memorial, Missoula Rose Garden. Four gentlemen friends there informed me that after many cups of coffee they had solved most of the world’s problems. I just want to say "thank you!” Now I feel the rest of us can concentrate on the better things in life, like gardening.
Our garden club, along with local sponsors, wants to reward your garden design and labor in the “Show Us What You’ve Got” contest. There is a category for every type of garden no matter how big or small. We are interested in personality, not perfection. So if you have vegetables growing between shrubs and flowers, a she-shed, a greenhouse, vertical, fairy, water-wise, prairie, container or pollinator garden, etc. — show us what you've got!
Please send a picture along with your name, address and phone number to missoulagardenclub@gmail.com by July 25. We’ll visit your garden and announce the results at the Western Montana Fair on Aug. 8.
And gentlemen, keep up the good work so we can continue gardening and growing a greener world.
Trish Larsen,
Missoula Garden Club,
Missoula