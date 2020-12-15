 Skip to main content
Show respect for caregivers by wearing mask

One must question the respect people who refuse to distance and wear masks have for caregivers. Those very caregivers risk their and their family’s lives.

How sad it is that Montana sends patients to other states for care while Attorney General Tim Fox has the nerve to tell other states how to run their elections. The court gave an answer that AG Fox should have known from the start!

Patrick Fogarty,

Gresham, Oregon

