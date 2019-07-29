The verb "cheat" is defined as to: “Act dishonestly or unfairly to gain an advantage.”
Baseball great Pete Rose was severely punished for cheating. Lance Armstrong, a one-time American hero, slunk off in disgrace for cheating. The Southern Methodist University football program was banned in the 1980s, NASCAR had several cheating problems in 2000, and even a calf roper from Texas, Tuf Cooper, felt the wrath of getting caught cheating.
How about politics? Of the 10 worst gerrymandered states in the country, nine of them are controlled by Republicans, with 106 of total 435 districts involved, or 24%. Only Maryland, with eight districts, is under Democratic control.
Along with partisan gerrymandering, the passage since 2016 of 31 voting requirements in 25 states, 24 being Republican-controlled, including Montana, with the shallow justification for voting fraud prevention, tend to target minority voters.
If you were paying close attention to the 2018 elections, the names Brian Kemp of Georgia and Ron DeSantas of Florida may be familiar. These two became governors after two very questionable elections. They should be as well known as Pete Rose and Lance Armstrong, and cheaters in politics should be shunned as in sports.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula