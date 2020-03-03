Shut Colstrip, switch to renewable energy

It is regrettable that a federal judge in Missoula dismissed the well-articulated and heartful lawsuit brought by shareholder and attorney Tom Tosdal that sought to compel NorthWestern Energy to force a vote on a shareholder proposal to close the coal-fired Colstrip plant within 10 years (“Federal court rejects investor’s lawsuit vs. NorthWestern,” (Feb. 25).

NorthWestern’s stubborn clinging to the use of fossil fuels to generate power for us in Montana is not only unwise and unintelligent (the costs of generating power from wind and solar are far lower than those for coal), but avaricious, and can only be explained by the company’s insistence on putting shareholder profit ahead of rate-payers and the health of our children and planet.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Climate scientists tell us loud and clear that we have a rapidly closing window in which to wean ourselves from fossil fuels, which are responsible for the rapidly rising amounts of carbon in our atmosphere. The only way to provide a livable future for ourselves, our descendants and all sentient beings is to turn off that carbon spigot.