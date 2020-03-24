Shut down state to save lives

I have sent my message to some of our elected leaders and decided it's important to share it with all of us, because it's about us and our responsibility to take care of each other and ourselves. I appreciate my voice is one; however, I believe its speech is for all of us.

As a retired registered nurse and from my 30 years of experience, Montana must follow the lead of New York and shut down. Businesses, agencies, etc., must strictly employ social distancing measures for mitigation of COVID-19.

We have a chance to slow the virus down and save the lives of the very fragile, ill, old and young alike, and take care of our health-care professionals and decrease stress on resources.

The message of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York from his grandmother is that our wealth (dollars and cents) is bound to the intrinsic nature of our health, so please, let's safeguard Montana's health together and shelter in place and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The national messages are only guidelines and we, the states, are in the driver's seat for action. Please, Montana, let's together take care of ourselves and as a state mandate this action. Listen to the science.

Linda Bierbach,

Missoula

