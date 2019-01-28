The shutdown is affecting many beyond those receiving a paycheck. One that I have not read about yet is the volunteerism provided to support federal activities.
Normally, volunteer organizations are working now to make plans for the upcoming field season. One is a group of mostly retired former Smokejumpers and associates who call ourselves the TRAMPS – Trails Restoration And Maintenance Project Specialists. By now, we would normally be well on our way coordinating with federal agencies in planning projects for the upcoming season.
We have no one to plan and coordinate with and being primarily retired, our volunteers are making summer plans. With fewer projects planned, our members are making plans that will not include spending a week helping restore our nation’s trails and structures.
Fred Cooper,
Missoula