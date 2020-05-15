Shutdown unnecessary, hurt MT's economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you, Governor Bullock, for the unnecessary shutdown of Montana!

I quote David Erickson's column in the Missoulian April 29: "The Montana economy is experiencing the most drastic decline since the Great Depression. The economy is expected to suffer an average job decline this year of roughly 51,000 jobs. A job decline state wide of 7.3%. the greatest in the northwest area of the state that includes Missoula to Ravalli counties... The economy hasn't seen this steep of a drop since the 1920s."

If you can do so, find the full article to read.

Yes, the cities of New York, Chicago and Seattle needed to shut down because of the overcrowded condition. But with our wide open spaces, Montana did not need to do so.

It has been noted it will take at least two years for Montana's economy to recover.

Thank you for not taking care of your fellow citizens.

Phyllis Thompson,

Missoula

