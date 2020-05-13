Siate represents refreshing new change in SD45

I would like to share why I support Erica Siate for state Senate District 45.
To begin with, she is running against someone much more entrenched in the traditional politics of our area and may get your default vote because you simply recognize the name: Ellie Hill. Simply put, if you are looking for someone with transparency, a strong moral and ethical code, and concern over community instead of personal gain or ego, do not fill in the bubble for Ellie Hill. She exhibited none of these attributes, to a terrifying degree, when myself and my husband worked with her in one of her and her former husband's cannabis ventures. She used her political influence to get legislation written that directly benefited two business she would have personal gain from at the time. She is the old politics we are growing weary of.
Erica Siate represents the refreshing new change we crave. Siate is a single mother who uses all her spare time to better her community through activism and advocating for the lesser heard voices in our community. She has been a force in keeping our cannabis laws beneficial to Montanans first. Join me in voting for Erica Siate, District 45.
Sarah Moore,
Missoula
