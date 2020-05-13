Siate represents refreshing new change in SD45

To begin with, she is running against someone much more entrenched in the traditional politics of our area and may get your default vote because you simply recognize the name: Ellie Hill. Simply put, if you are looking for someone with transparency, a strong moral and ethical code, and concern over community instead of personal gain or ego, do not fill in the bubble for Ellie Hill. She exhibited none of these attributes, to a terrifying degree, when myself and my husband worked with her in one of her and her former husband's cannabis ventures. She used her political influence to get legislation written that directly benefited two business she would have personal gain from at the time. She is the old politics we are growing weary of.