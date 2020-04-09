Sick earth not being attended to by richest nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Friends have exclaimed:”You voted for Goldwater?!” Been hard to pin that one down as memories coalesce. But, I’ve got it. William F. Buckley.

The man who propelled Reagan into office, sidelined Ayn Rand and Robert Welch; the founder of the Conservative Movement, and whose mastery of the language mesmerized my 25-year-old mind, and now also reveals the beloved marrow in my Libertarian dad’s bones.

There will ever be loving admiration for the latter, and respect for the former, despite what he has wrought.

Ever since “God and Man at Yale” Buckley’s luminescence has shown that nuance can be as persuasive as a battering ram. Unfortunately, disastrously, his soaring words were chugged by generations of drunken sailors who landed their boats as the Tea Partiers in 2010, his conservatism vis a vis Buckley v Baldwin, the 1968 debates with Gore Vidal became adumbration for 2016.

During their 40-year passages on their oceans of discontent, it is truly amazing these patriots didn’t run aground on the multitude of covert oligarchic shoals in their quest to advance or save the empire.

Fool yourself not, says Yoda, for you support the unsustainable with your words and actions, and it will all come to naught.