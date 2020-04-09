Sick earth not being attended to by richest nation

Friends have exclaimed:”You voted for Goldwater?!” Been hard to pin that one down as memories coalesce. But, I’ve got it. William F. Buckley.
The man who propelled Reagan into office, sidelined Ayn Rand and Robert Welch; the founder of the Conservative Movement, and whose mastery of the language mesmerized my 25-year-old mind, and now also reveals the beloved marrow in my Libertarian dad’s bones.
There will ever be loving admiration for the latter, and respect for the former, despite what he has wrought.
Ever since “God and Man at Yale” Buckley’s luminescence has shown that nuance can be as persuasive as a battering ram. Unfortunately, disastrously, his soaring words were chugged by generations of drunken sailors who landed their boats as the Tea Partiers in 2010, his conservatism vis a vis Buckley v Baldwin, the 1968 debates with Gore Vidal became adumbration for 2016.
During their 40-year passages on their oceans of discontent, it is truly amazing these patriots didn’t run aground on the multitude of covert oligarchic shoals in their quest to advance or save the empire.
Fool yourself not, says Yoda, for you support the unsustainable with your words and actions, and it will all come to naught.
What I see on the Opinion pages gives no hope that this sick earth will be attended to by its richest nation. Empowered is an invertebrate battering ram, current tool of the Neocons determined to turn this into a s---hole country.
It is truly discouraging that these writers dwell in the penumbra cast by their belief in the singularity of their accomplishments and their refusal to see the environmental catastrophe they foment. Come out there, be shrunken by the light to what we all are.
Value you your work, but be chastened by the beautiful 17-year-old boy, who’ll never progress beyond a 5-year-old brain, who turned to his family’s second dog a day after the other passed away, and said: “I’m sorry for your loss.”
Bill Shea,
Missoula
