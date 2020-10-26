 Skip to main content
Sickened by attack ads

I am sickened by the negative ads that have been sent to voters attacking my opponent. These ads violate my fundamental values. I want our community to know that I have not spent one penny on any attacks on my opponent. I absolutely had no knowledge of these ads before they appeared in my mailbox.

When my opponent and I recently talked, we appreciated each other for not engaging in attacks and just sticking to the issues. These attack ads are being produced and paid for by other groups over which we have no control. Every ad must have an attribution indicating who paid for the ad and I would encourage everyone to notice that none of these attacks on my opponent or myself came from either of us.

I have lived my life on the principle that all human beings deserve complete respect and I am horrified that anyone would think that these vicious ads came from me. This kind of negative campaigning is why so many good people refuse to be involved in politics. We must do better than this.

Rep. Debo Powers,

House District 3, Polebridge

