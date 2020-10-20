Side with scientists on global warming

To make sound decisions about global warming isn’t easy. Without all the facts, we could choose incorrectly.

Blaise Pascal — a 17th century mathematician, scientist, philosopher and man of faith — considered another open question: does God exist? A pioneer in mathematical probability, he proposed a method of decision-making in “The Wager” (See “Pensees”). He said betting against God’s existence would be a bad bet. To lose an infinite reward of a joyous eternity with a good God would be far too great a risk. Worse, to expose oneself to a possible eternal punishment would be too much risk. Better, perhaps, to live a quiet, “love-thy-neighbor” lifestyle of loving and following Jesus.

Global warming is a similar open question. Scientists are divided on theories. If the 90% of scientists are correct that global warming is real — and if we bet against them — we could lose our only habitable planet. If they are wrong, we will lose some economic potential but we and everyone else will get to have cleaner and healthier air and water.

As a grandfather, I can’t risk the blue earth and my descendants’ chance to enjoy it. I’m betting with the 90%.

Daniel S. Doyle,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0