 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Side with scientists on global warming

Side with scientists on global warming

{{featured_button_text}}

To make sound decisions about global warming isn’t easy. Without all the facts, we could choose incorrectly.

Blaise Pascal — a 17th century mathematician, scientist, philosopher and man of faith — considered another open question: does God exist? A pioneer in mathematical probability, he proposed a method of decision-making in “The Wager” (See “Pensees”). He said betting against God’s existence would be a bad bet. To lose an infinite reward of a joyous eternity with a good God would be far too great a risk. Worse, to expose oneself to a possible eternal punishment would be too much risk. Better, perhaps, to live a quiet, “love-thy-neighbor” lifestyle of loving and following Jesus.

Global warming is a similar open question. Scientists are divided on theories. If the 90% of scientists are correct that global warming is real — and if we bet against them — we could lose our only habitable planet. If they are wrong, we will lose some economic potential but we and everyone else will get to have cleaner and healthier air and water.

As a grandfather, I can’t risk the blue earth and my descendants’ chance to enjoy it. I’m betting with the 90%.

Daniel S. Doyle,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News