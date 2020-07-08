Siding with those appalled by racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary and Joan Carlson write (guest column, July 7) that "a line has been drawn" and demand we pick a side. I'm siding with the vast majority of Americans appalled at the bloody river of racism running through our history up to today.

Now that we all have instant videos and can watch as police murder unarmed Black man after unarmed Black man, no one has an excuse not to understand why Black people feel victims of an occupying army.

I am proud of the millions around the world who have taken to the streets to protest peacefully and demand long overdue change.

Carol Marsh,

Missoula

