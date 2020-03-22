Sign up now to vote by mail

As we grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, many demands are competing for our time and energy. While meeting the immediate needs of ourselves and loved ones is always the highest priority, I encourage my fellow Montanans to be pro-active about ensuring that coronavirus does not interfere with their ability to vote in critical upcoming elections.

On March 13, the Missoulian reported on a press release from gubernatorial candidate Whitney Williams calling for June’s primary election to switch to a mail-in election (“Montana announces first four cases of coronavirus”). While this is an interesting idea for state officials to consider, Montanans can take matters into their own hands by making sure they are registered to vote by mail.

According to the Elections Office, 64% of Missoula County voters are registered to vote by mail. That leaves 36% of voters at risk of being forced to choose between going to a polling place on Election Day and staying safe at home. Registering to vote by mail eliminates that risk. Anybody can quickly confirm their registration status and make sure their address is up-to-date on My Voter Page (app.mt.gov/voterinfo).