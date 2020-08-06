Silence equals agreement on Trump actions

You didn’t object when Donald Trump likened our intelligence community to “Nazis.” You didn’t object when Trump met behind closed doors with Putin and banned the American press from that meeting. You didn’t object when he emerged from that meeting and sided with Putin over the findings of our own intelligence community. You didn’t object when he stood before the cameras and said, “Russia, if you are listening, I hope you can find 30k e-mails that are missing.” You didn’t object when that very day the Russians responded with stolen e-mails. You didn’t object when it was confirmed that his campaign staff met with Russians over 150 times and lied about the meetings. You didn’t object when Robert Mueller cited no fewer than ten instances of Trump himself obstructing justice in his report. You didn’t object when it was revealed he cheated on his wife with a porn star. You didn’t object when it was revealed that he paid off that porn star to buy her silence just prior to the election, an illegal attempt to hide relevant facts from the electorate.