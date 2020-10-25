Silence on Trump's business practices

Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale are all running as Republicans for national or state offices. All were businessmen and all tout their business experiences as a major reason to vote for them.

But nary a word have they uttered about the less-than-ethical business practices of their role model, Donald Trump — a man whose business plan relies on multiple bankruptcies, dicey tax practices, flagrant self-dealing and enormous debt. When have any of these men ever challenged Trump on his behavior, his ideas, his lies, his dismantling of American institutions and values?

They are even silent on a donation to Trump from a Bozeman couple who promote QAnon conspiracy theories. A donation of $1.03 million that Trump has not returned.

Tens of thousands of real Republicans are campaigning against Trump. But then, perhaps Gianforte, Daines and Rosendale aren’t real Republicans!

Montana needs to elect candidates who will represent them responsibly, not candidates who are submissive to and beholden to only one person. That person, Trump, probably couldn’t find Montana on a map with an arrow, a Sharpie and a magnifying glass. When will more of our state’s real Republicans step forward?

Maggie Allen,

Missoula

