Silence speaks for Daines, Gianforte

I wrote to Senator Daines. I wrote to Congressman Greg Gianforte. I asked both to make a public statement rebuking President Trump for disparaging the U.S. Armed Forces, calling soldiers "losers," calling prisoners of war "dummies."

I did not hear back from Senator Daines. Neither did Governor Bullock, who made the same request.

Greg Gianforte’s response to me was that “the president’s communication style may rub some folks the wrong way.” What’s he talking about? This has nothing to do with style. Gianforte’s response included nothing about honoring the military.

I will not vote for candidates who won’t call out the president for blatant disrespect for the U.S. military. Their silence is their support.

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm

