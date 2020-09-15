 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silence speaks for Daines, Gianforte

Silence speaks for Daines, Gianforte

{{featured_button_text}}

I wrote to Senator Daines. I wrote to Congressman Greg Gianforte. I asked both to make a public statement rebuking President Trump for disparaging the U.S. Armed Forces, calling soldiers "losers," calling prisoners of war "dummies."

I did not hear back from Senator Daines. Neither did Governor Bullock, who made the same request.

Greg Gianforte’s response to me was that “the president’s communication style may rub some folks the wrong way.” What’s he talking about? This has nothing to do with style. Gianforte’s response included nothing about honoring the military.

I will not vote for candidates who won’t call out the president for blatant disrespect for the U.S. military. Their silence is their support.

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News