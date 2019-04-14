To you who stole from the Missoula Senior Center recently: You stole from people who depend on the center for socialization, food, exercise and much more. The center is a nonprofit run by volunteers, and funded by thrift store sales and center activity receipts. People donate to our thrift store knowing that all our receipts go to support the center.
The silent auction from which you stole contained items donated to the thrift store to cover center expenses. Then an hour and a half before the auction closed, you stole the two items receiving the highest bids.
You stole from the people who made Missoula, its retired teachers, carpenters, nurses, business people, ranchers, veterans, who are now in their final decades. You stole from the guy who teaches chess and the woman who teaches others to dance, from the people who use the lending library and the widower who can’t cook so he comes to the center for a good meal, from the people who come to the center just to get out of an empty house.
You stole from Missoula’s most vulnerable right in the place where they should feel the safest. You broke our hearts.
Susie Menegat,
Missoula