Silver lining to election turmoil

There is a silver lining to the presidential election turmoil. We have experienced an incredible civics lesson. We got to see our election system work under unprecedented pressure.

Donald Trump ostensibly set out to prove that he won November’s election. I fully support him using our systems to exhaust his arguments. There were recounts in two states and 62 lawsuits. We saw Trump’s claims investigated fully. We saw our courts give speedy attention to his complaints. We saw officials competently investigate allegations of fraud, voting machine failure and foreign intervention, to name a few of the issues.

Across the country, Republicans, Democrats and Independents, state officials and volunteers, judges and justices, executive branch appointees and federal elected officials professionally addressed each complaint. Their work was done by Jan. 6 so Congress could do its work in reviewing the states’ decisions. This is how democracy works.

Our democracy has barely survived Trump’s failure to accept his numerous losses. We should be grateful that our institutions and most of our leaders stood strong in support of our nation’s shared values. We have to take this lesson seriously or else we risk reliving it, and maybe next time democracy won’t win out.