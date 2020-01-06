If you search the Internet for “Why Rome Fell?” one will find a list of eight major factors on History.com. Most people assume it was only from invasion of Northern European tribesman, and indeed that is the first factor. But along with this factor and three others are four which appear to me to be relevant today in the U.S. Do you agree?
These factors are: 2. economic troubles and over-reliance on slave labor, 3. the division of the empire, the breaking away of the Eastern Region, 4. over-expansion and military overspending and 5. government corruption and political instability.
We have no real slave labor, except for prison labor (nearly slave labor), but the minimum wage is very low and fails to rise. Our country is on the verge of splitting once again. Military spending is now outrageous. And No. 5 is dead on.
To me, these are obvious warning signs that are being ignored or denied by many leaders. It is said that history never really repeats but does rhyme. There is an uncomfortable rhyme ringing with “Rome’s song” in line with our current unharmonious, recited “national poem.”
Erwin Curry,
Missoula