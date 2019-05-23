In 2017 Sinclair Broadcast Group bought local television station KECI, channel 13. Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of local TV stations and may be the most biased “news” organization in the country.
This is especially evident at KECI when they air their national news clips. They are so incredibly biased as to be offensive to anyone with an appreciation of responsible objective journalism.
I was hoping that the local station management would be able to resist the ultra-conservative spin that Sinclair brings to their “news” but in two years they have not.
It is time to boycott local television station KECI and any local companies that advertise on KECI, until some notion of objective journalism becomes evident in their broadcasts.
We look for local television to give us accurate information that we use for managing our daily lives and making intelligent, responsible choices as good citizens. When that information is corrupted by inaccurate, partisan broadcasts masquerading as news; they should be called out and boycotted. When news reporting becomes this politically biased it is no longer news, it becomes lies.
For more, better information on Sinclair Broadcast Group, check YouTube: ”Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Sinclair Broadcasting.”
Gary Fee,
Alberton