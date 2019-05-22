Two hundred nineteen healthcare economists recently sent an open letter to Congress and U.S. citizens in support of Improved Medicare for All.
Financing good-quality health care as a basic right and significantly reducing overall healthcare spending is viewed as a public good. People need to realize that evidence from around the world demonstrates publicly financed health care results in improved health outcomes, lower costs and greater equity.
The U.S is currently spending 17% of GDP ($3.3 trillion) each year, which is about $10,000 per person. Other developed countries are spending 9-11% of GDP, averaging $3,000 to $5,700 per person, and have better results. Think of the impact on well-being that could be achieved by 80-90% of Americans if we insist and move to accomplish Medicare for All.
The blunt fact is that public financing for health is not a matter of raising new money! A unified single-payer system would reduce administrative costs, eliminate employer insurance premiums, out-of-pocket costs and, if combined with public control of drug prices and a global budget system, sensible Medicare financing would reduce healthcare costs while guaranteeing access to comprehensive care and financial security for every American.
Richard A. Damon,
Bozeman