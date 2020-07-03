Skateboarders were disrespectful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoulian did a nice article (June 20) on the peony garden at the University of Montana. I went and, along with various other people both young and elderly, enjoyed the beautiful flowers. Many people wore masks and everyone kept a polite distance from everyone else.

I went up the M trail a ways and when I came back down, there were no more flower viewers. The garden was full of roughly 30 people, from teenagers to adults, packing in a line to skateboard off the stairs right next to the garden as someone filmed.

The skateboarders filled up the walkways with no social distancing and not allowing anyone else to use the path and social distance. I imagine they are aware that there is a large skateboard park that is designed to handle skateboard jumping, unlike the stairs in the garden.

I wonder if the university was aware of this invasion of the garden by people not looking out for others by social distancing and filling up walkways to skateboard in a campus garden. I hope that people will encourage their teenagers to act more thoughtfully. I was disappointed there were no more elderly people enjoying the garden.

Mary Hodges,

Charlo

