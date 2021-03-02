 Skip to main content
Skees doesn't speak for all Montanans

Rep. Derek Skees defamed Montana voters as he tried to get a DO PASS for HB273. He wants to pave the way for nuclear power development in Montana and implies that it can only happen if the Legislature eliminates Initiative 80, Nuclear Vote.

The statements Rep. Skees made in committee and at Second Reading expressed his own thoughts on I-80 although he mostly attributed them to me. For instance at Second Reading, he said : “we did not understand the language of the Initiative, so we weren’t sure what exactly we were voting for.” The "we" in his statement might best apply to perplexed legislators who had minutes to consider their vote. The voters had months prior to the election to study the Initiative.

Recently, I sent Rep. Skees a copy of the survey and results. I also asked him for an apology. Rep. Skees almost entirely spoke of his own opinions, not mine. I hope the debate in the Senate sticks to the truth so Senators will know the full implication of their vote, just as voters usually do.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

