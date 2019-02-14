Embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recently referred to African slaves as "indentured servants." Apparently he thought he was being politically correct and sensitive, but in reality he was just showcasing his ignorance.
As it applies to U.S. history, slaves were typically African natives forcibly taken from their homeland, then sold as property in the colonies and later the states for whatever purpose the buyer chose — usually hard labor. They were officially recognized as property both under British rule and later the newly formed United States. Slaves were never synonymous with indentured servants. While some slaves were able to gain their freedom, freedom was never guaranteed and rarely given.
Indentured servants were typically Europeans who, for whatever reason, entered into an agreed-upon binding contract to work for a specific period of time for a particular person. That agreement typically covered the price of their passage to the colonies and often some acreage of land upon completion of the contract. While there were some instances of service contracts being sold to other holders, the time constraints and obligations remained the same.
Slaves were "slaves," and while they were frequently referred to by many demeaning and vulgar terms, they were never referred to as "indentured servants."
Jim Watts,
Missoula