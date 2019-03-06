Two letters have been written recently about the physician-assisted suicide bill making it illegal for doctors to assist self-death.
I am against PAS as a 72-year-old male, in poor health, and a pro-life Democrat. I will not address any personal reasons why I am anti-PAS except to say that life, good or bad, is a gift. I propose logical reasons why Montana PAS is a bad deal.
"Compassion" is influenced too often by agendas to: get an inheritance quickly, not having expense of other care, having the work of taking care of a patient lovingly; healthcare cost urgings, inaccurate physician diagnoses, patient mental instability and others.
A doctor agreeing to end my life makes me untrusting of his/her desire to heal me. A state would probably open itself up to lawsuits by approving uncontrolled PAS (when legally suicide, by itself, is illegal). What happens to death meds not used? How do they get "properly" disposed? The slippery slopes in this business are many, documented in other states and easily done.
Finally, I had no control as to when I entered this gift of life (for good or bad). What hubris thinks I have control over its end?
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula