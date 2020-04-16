Slow down on Sleepy Inn purchase

Open letter to Missoula mayor, City Council, Missoula Redevelopment Agency:
Regarding the Sleep Inn purchase, we think you should slow this down.
A $ 1.1 million purchase and a $160,000-per-month operation should require a vote of the people.
If there truly is a city emergency, contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency and see and explore temporary solution options.
In these uncertain times we should be good stewards of people's money.
Bill and Brigitte Murray,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!