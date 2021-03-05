Small businesses support job growth

Peggy Crawford writes (letter, Feb. 28) that when she decided to settle in Missoula and start a business, she wasn’t discouraged by Montana’s income tax. And that was when the state’s top marginal tax rate was much higher than it is today. Crawford employed a number of workers in her small, successful business, and in that she wasn’t alone: the lion’s share of employment growth in Montana stems from establishing and growing small businesses like Crawford’s.

Governor Gianforte doesn’t seem to understand that. Under Senate Bill 184, which Gianforte requested, owners of corporations doing “new business” in Montana will pay zero taxes on capital gains when and if, after five or more years, they sell out. The corporation would have to have 25 employees in Montana, but could have more elsewhere, so this benefit goes only to the owners of relatively large firms. The idea is to create jobs by luring in footloose entrepreneurs with lavish tax breaks.