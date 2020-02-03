Small group gathering a life-changing experience

In this time of political chaos, confusion, and divisiveness I was reminded of a learning experience from some years ago. Back then it surely helped me change my mind and attitude. I find it working for me again.

What I came upon was from Parker Palmer. "Parker J. Palmer is an American author, educator, and activist who focuses on issues in education, community, leadership, spirituality and social change." My introduction to Palmer was in his book, "A Hidden Wholeness" and the powerful "Circles of Trust" small group gathering experiences. My wife and I had such a group for a number of years.

In this group we practiced personally interacting with others in a very transforming way. It involves fully listening to others and not just thinking about what we were going to say next. And there is skilled group facilitation involved. It's a very safe place to nurture personal integrity and act on it. We trusted the process and I've found it to be a life-changing experience in interacting with others.

Palmer speaks to the yearning we really have to live what he calls "undivided lives," lives congruent with our inner truth. This is so different from what we are bombarded with every day in a world so divided and filled with anger and fear.