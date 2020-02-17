'Smart' meters come with risks to public health

The Montana Public Service Commission is requesting comments from the public regarding the planned installation of wireless smart meters.

Utilities would like to install these devices because they will be able to benefit by eliminating meter readers, charge more for peak hours usage, have remote disconnect abilities, and collect detailed customer data. However, for consumers, there are no real benefits, only incalculable risks.

The evidence is irrefutable that this type of radiation is cumulative, causes adverse health conditions, and poses a public health threat. And unlike our cell phones and Wi-Fi, we cannot turn this radiation off, which radiates thousands of times higher than the recommended safe levels based on scientific evidence. In particular, the government funded National Toxicology Program found that this type of microwave radiation causes cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Smart meters are also more prone to fires and explosions. Hundreds of thousands of smart meters have had to be replaced as a result of fire and safety hazards.

Please contact the Montana PSC and ask them to reject smart meters as they have never been health and safety tested to be safe.