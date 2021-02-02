Snares, traps kill non-target wildlife

If you love wild and domestic animals, a series of bills that would change Montana’s trapping requirements and expand opportunities to kill wolves are making their way through the Montana legislature.

House Bill 224, sponsored by Paul Fielder, would allow licensed trappers to snare wolves. A House Fish, Wildlife and Parks hearing on that bill is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Neck snares will kill a lot of non-target wildlife. The current wolf trapping season dates were set to minimize capturing grizzly bears. Wolf traps will hold not just young bears but even adult grizzly bears. Not to mention our beloved pets.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee members: Chair Ross Fitzgerald (R-Fairfield); Vice Chair Neil Duram (R-Eureka); Robert Farris‑Olsen (D-Helena); Seth Berglee (R-Joliet); Paul Fielder (R-Thompson Falls); Tom France (D-Missoula); Jedediah Hinkle (R-Belgrade); Rhonda Knudsen (R-Culbertson); Denley Loge (R-St. Regis); Marilyn Marler (D-Missoula); Braxton Mitchell (R-Columbia Falls); Sara Novak (D-Helena); Bob Phalen (R-Lindsay); Brian Putnam (R-Kalispell); Linda Reksten (R-Polson); Tyson Running Wolf (D-Browning); Kerri Seekins‑Crowe (R-Billings); Marvin Weatherwax (D-Browning).

Deborah Carstensen,

Condon

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0