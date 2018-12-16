While I applaud the City of Missoula's decision to roll back proposed fee increases for sidewalk snow removal, I would urge the City Council members to act prudently and in the best interests of Missoula residents when they revisit the proposal in the future.
I think it is reasonable for the city to hire a contractor to clear a homeowner's sidewalk after a complaint is filed, and it is reasonable for the city to bill the homeowner for the work the contractor performed, provided that the bill is within fair market value.
To put snow removal costs in perspective, according to https://snow-removal.promatcher.com/cost, the average rate for residential snow removal across the U.S. is $76.05/hour, and the average homeowner paid $45.18 per visit for driveway and sidewalk snow removal.
So, if the City of Missoula sends a homeowner a bill for hundreds of dollars for a 30-minute snow removal job, then I would argue that city is acting most unreasonably and is in fact subjecting the homeowner to cruel and unusual punishment for committing what amounts to a relatively minor infraction.
Timothy Oman,
Missoula