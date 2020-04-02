Snowmobiles aren't linked to goat deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bert Lindler recently (March 30) wrote a letter about the presumed negative impact snowmobiles have on mountain goat mortality rates in certain winter ranges.

Page 3.2.3.2-77 of the Clearwater Forest Plan Revision Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) states that wherever goats hang out, they need forage. In the winter that means two feet of snow or less. The headwaters of Williams Creek and the South Fork of Kelly Creek will have around a minimum of eight feet of snow in the winter months.

I have talked to Idaho Fish and Game and the Forest Service biologists and they admittedly don’t know where the mountain goats' winter range is in the Great Burn. The headwaters of Williams Creek and the South Fork of Kelly Creek are not mountain goat winter range.

The DEIS, page 3.2.3.4-32, noted mountain goat mortality rates in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness Area (no motorized recreation) were higher than in the Great Burn. There is no scientific evidence of any correlation between snowmobile activity and mountain goat mortality rates.