Soaring demand for caregivers

I manage Home Instead, a caregiving agency that serves Missoula’s seniors. This pandemic is agonizing as it poses a threat to the exact population we work to keep healthy.

I want to bring attention to the excruciating duality our industry is in. On one side, our seniors: demand for in-home services has skyrocketed as families of older adults are choosing a caregiver to be with their loved ones at home rather than move them to a facility where a COVID outbreak would be dire.

The other side, our team of caregivers: a fleet of non-medical professionals who are too little in number to fulfill the demand for their services. An exhaustive effort to recruit, beg, plea for applicants has failed miserably. Although millions are unemployed, the guaranteed compensation for these individuals is greater than anything we can offer creating a devastating disparity between demand for care and a workforce that can provide it.

Other local agencies are in the same position, operating on razor-thin margins of laborers. My hope writing to you, dear editor, is public awareness for our seniors' plight, and perhaps a few readers to decide they will apply to be a caregiver. Thank you!

Krysty Whisman,

Missoula

