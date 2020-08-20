Social distance logic should be applied to wildlife management

I was pleased to see the recent piece calling on everyone to do our part to “flatten the curve” of chronic wasting disease (Flattening the curve on chronic wasting disease, Aug. 12). With no cure, a 100% fatality rate, and the ability to toxify plants and soil for years, chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a serious threat to the region’s wildlife, lands, and our outdoor economy. Noticeably absent from the piece, unfortunately, is any mention of Wyoming’s many winter elk feedlots. Every winter, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department attracts thousands of elk together on 22 cramped state-run feedlots. These huge concentrations of elk, some almost certainly already infected with CWD, enormously escalate the risk of rapid and irreversible CWD spread. Limiting the spread of CWD must include phasing out these high-risk feedlots. Doing so matters to Montana, with CWD on Yellowstone’s doorstep. Indeed, that’s why Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission has called on Wyoming to phase out its outdated practice of artificially feeding elk. The same social distancing logic used to slow the spread of the coronavirus should be applied for wildlife management; we cannot prevent an uncontrollable outbreak of this disease when elk stay in packed, unsafe conditions.