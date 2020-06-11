× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following the violent death of George Floyd, I have been trying to understand why I feel compelled to write now, instead of earlier, following the deaths of any number of other black men and women under suspicious circumstances at the hands of government agents.

First, although I am a resident of small-town Missoula now, I lived for four years in the Twin Cities and know the community and the people where this unspeakable act occurred.

Second, the brutality of the killing illustrates the fact that a representative of one of the most powerful authorities in the community does not value all human lives equally. According to our constitution, “all (people) are created equal." The 14th Amendment clarifies that states cannot “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

Available evidence does not indicate that Floyd resisted arrest. Nevertheless, two autopsies confirmed he was subjected to excessive force that led to his demise while in police custody.

Our country has reached a point where our social fabric must change. I’ll do whatever I can to help make that happen.

Adam N. Johnson,

Missoula

