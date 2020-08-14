You have permission to edit this article.
Socialism was original policy

I am disgusted by Jerry Roseleip's philistine rant against socialism, which portrays the brainwashed mentality of many people who came of age during the scariest years of the Cold War.

America already is fairly socialist, albeit badly managed, and our "system" needs radical adjustment.

It's an obvious fact that socialism was mankind's original policy. Prehistoric tribes functioned socialisticly, communisticly — either one member shared one's efforts, and all one had gained or one would be killed or expelled to fend on one's own — undesirable when one's life depended on cooperation with one's peers.

Socialism doesn't necessarily mean "godless" Marxist communism. In the 14th century John Wycliffe, Archbishop of Canterbury, the head of the English church, advocated religious socialism. He reasons that as Adam and Eve and Jesus and his apostles had no property, therefore, owning private fortunes is a practice based on sin.

Wycliffe was reviled by the aristocrats as a threat to their wealth, and 30 years after this death he was declared heretical. His bones were exhumed, burned and the ashes dumped into the River Swift at Lutterworth, where he'd started as a bishop.  

Like Wycliffe's enemies, are your real motives ignorance and greed?

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

