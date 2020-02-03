Socialist candidates would hike taxes

Opening the Missoulian letters page has come with some foreboding the last 26 years, particularly the last three when I’m treated daily to “seminar,” ad hominem ramblings by the loony left.

You know who you are: Jerry, Ron, Jim and a host of others who have progressed in their neuroses to full-blown psychosis in that short time. (What’s in the Corvallis water, anyway?)

They plead with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to be open-minded in the trial knowing full well that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and most of his caucus will not be. Open-mindedness in their deteriorated mental state means “impeach and remove Donald Trump.” (Yes, I studied well beyond Psych 101!)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I won’t ask them but I will the rest of you, should you be concerned about the 2020 election: Do you see any of the Socialist-Democrats running who would keep our country in outstanding shape? Listening to them, I see $60 trillion increases in our debt, a weakened military and astronomically higher taxes on everybody. There is not enough wealth among the 1% to come close to paying for their plans and that means it will come from you.

How much longer will I turn to the letters page?

Thomas Ross,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1