Nice to see that the U.S. economy has regained a position among the top five countries in the Global Innovation Index (Missoulian, July 24). What must be perplexing for our socialist-despising Republican friends, however, is that ranked ahead of No. 3 U.S. is that socialist hellhole, Sweden, with its market-destroying high taxes in support of programs for parental leave, child care, tuition-free higher education and more.
How can this be? Worse, the Netherlands, which shares most of Sweden’s social policies, is just behind the U.S. at No. 4, while immediately outside the top five innovative economies at Nos. 6 and 7 are those other freedom-limiting socialist economies of Finland and Denmark.
Of course, the Nordic countries perhaps aren’t truly socialist, like Cuba and Venezuela, but only weak socialist pretenders, social-democratic economies like those proposed by our home-grown socialists, Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Nonetheless, somewhat embarrassing, no?, for a social-democratic economy to outrank our unbeatable free-market capitalism, while the Dutch and two other social-democratic Nordic neighbors are close behind.
Perhaps there was some fudging of the numbers. At least socialist Norway made only the top 20 of the 129 economies ranked.
Burke Townsend,
Missoula