I have known Diane Sands for several years and there are many reasons why I support her for Senate District 49, which unfortunately isn't my district, but since I've known her, if I could choose one word to describe her it would be "solid." There is no fluff in Diane Sands; she says what she means and she means what she says. If she doesn't know about something, she says so, and she'll learn about it, not just so she can skim over it while sharing a cup of coffee; she'll dive in and she listens, in the realest sense possible.
Her depth of knowledge in both historical and current issues that we face as a society is immense and she's not afraid to tackle the un-sexy topics like criminal justice reform. Her efforts within the criminal justice system, particularly regarding reform for low-level offenders, is admirable and she's not done there. She's passionate about health care, and understands that prevention benefits the whole.
I admire her blunt honesty, compassion, work ethic and how she listens and fights for those she serves, all the while never compromising who she is. SD 49, vote for Diane Sands; Montana needs her.
Jenn Ewan,
Missoula