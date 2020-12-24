Some actually believe, defend election lies

To say I am appalled, disgusted and furious in response to Steve Rossiter's letter doesn't even begin to address how I really feel.

To actually put into print that the country, under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, would die by suicide is one of the most insensitive, untrue and feeble-minded opinions I have read to date.

To believe all the false, and stricken-down, conspiracy theories about how our election results were stolen is so far from the truth that I can't comprehend how this narrative continues. And, to call out the U.S. Supreme Court justices as cowards for their decisions just proves how askew the thoughts of some individuals are.

Asking, no begging, for any elected official to do your dirty work for you reeks of truly not knowing the difference between right and wrong. No surprise there considering the most corrupt, narcissistic and blatantly inarticulate resident of the people's house has been spewing false claims against every branch of our government for the last four years. And, most sadly, some citizens actually believe and defend his actions. Montana, unfortunately, has its share of these men and women.