Some April Fool's Day 'facts' to make you smile

Happy April Fool’s Day. With such trying times as now it so important that we take time to smile and laugh. Here are some April Fool’s Day facts.

$35 million was spent on a cure for “sea sickness.” It was found out that ice cream, candy and chocolate and cake will cure sea sickness. So the conclusion was, when you see any of these foods, eat them. This was classified as a sweet study.

$23 million was spent on a study that found out the majority of people who live on a dead-end street were still alive. This study will be repeated every three years.

$45 million was spent on a study showing people with bad breath as far superior to people with no breath. Scientists said this was an important study. Others criticized the money spent and said the entire study stinks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

$37 million was spent on an investigation where Dr. Pepper received his doctor degree. It was discovered that Dr. Pepper was and is an impostor. Many authorities said he should be put on ice.

$45 million was spent to study why some buffalo don’t roam but just seem to mosey around. This took five years and some say the taxpayers got buffaloed.