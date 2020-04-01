Some April Fool's Day 'facts' to make you smile

Happy April Fool’s Day. With such trying times as now it so important that we take time to smile and laugh. Here are some April Fool’s Day facts.
$35 million was spent on a cure for “sea sickness.” It was found out that ice cream, candy and chocolate and cake will cure sea sickness. So the conclusion was, when you see any of these foods, eat them. This was classified as a sweet study.
$23 million was spent on a study that found out the majority of people who live on a dead-end street were still alive. This study will be repeated every three years.
$45 million was spent on a study showing people with bad breath as far superior to people with no breath. Scientists said this was an important study. Others criticized the money spent and said the entire study stinks.
$37 million was spent on an investigation where Dr. Pepper received his doctor degree. It was discovered that Dr. Pepper was and is an impostor. Many authorities said he should be put on ice.
$45 million was spent to study why some buffalo don’t roam but just seem to mosey around. This took five years and some say the taxpayers got buffaloed.
$48 million was spent to study why early to bed and early to rise will make you healthy, wealthy and wise. The study found that 87% of the people had trouble staying awake at work, 97% of the people said they lost money because they could not remember the question, and 100% said the study was stupid and they were not any wiser than before the study.
$40 million was spent on a study. “Why is it if you talk to yourself, they say funny things about you and you are just not right.” But if you sing by yourself and to yourself you are a very artistic person and a happy person. Part of the study was done in a shower.
