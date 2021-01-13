 Skip to main content
Some credit for Senator Daines

I see that some of our elected state and federal representatives have not given up retelling the big lies of election fraud and that the presidential election was stolen from Trump. Trump has been cultivating extremists for years and now raises hundreds of millions of dollars off of the Lies. Fringe right wing media and extremists echo the Lies and also fund raise from it.

But, hey, let’s give some credit to Senator Daines. While he still flirts with the lies, at least he abandoned his plan of objecting to the certification of President-elect Biden on Jan. 6. Perhaps it finally dawned on him that he wanted to be on the right side of history and take a stand for our democracy. Perhaps, after the attempted coup in our nation’s Capitol, he now understands the real threat that multiple extreme white-nationalist paramilitary groups are coordinating to violently over our government. He and other Trump enablers need to let go of the lies and condemn domestic terrorism for the sake of our democracy. Or do they prefer an autocratic system of government?

Timothy Miller,

Missoula

