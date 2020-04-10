Some deaths natural, others preventable

John Fuller’s fears about excessive government control (Guest column, “Real problem is growing government dependence,” April 5 Missoulian) are understandable, although misdirected.
As Fuller should know, pandemics are like wars. They even force states to trespass the normal run of their “bourgeois democratic and capitalist nature” by dictating practices that are both more authoritarian and more generally targeted than usual, in order to survive. It is the logical consequence of the situation.
Letting “vulnerables” take care of themselves is no solution, since the pandemic affects everybody, everywhere. It cannot be won locally by individuals acting on their own volition, picking themselves up by their bootstraps. A global threat must be confronted globally.
The “COVID-19 War” must be won by societies on the defensive/offensive while remaining within the established social order. If not, one asks for more violent Socio-Darwinist cop-outs: “law of the jungle,” “survival of the fittest,” "herd immunity,” “vigilantism.”
It is up to all of us (Fuller included) that statist encroachments on our liberties are lifted when the situation returns to normal.
Last but not least. Of course we all die, but why hasten the process by committing suicide? Fuller's anti-statism makes him confuse natural death with preventable deaths.
Michel Valentin,
Missoula
