Some deaths natural, others preventable

John Fuller’s fears about excessive government control (Guest column, “Real problem is growing government dependence,” April 5 Missoulian) are understandable, although misdirected.

As Fuller should know, pandemics are like wars. They even force states to trespass the normal run of their “bourgeois democratic and capitalist nature” by dictating practices that are both more authoritarian and more generally targeted than usual, in order to survive. It is the logical consequence of the situation.

Letting “vulnerables” take care of themselves is no solution, since the pandemic affects everybody, everywhere. It cannot be won locally by individuals acting on their own volition, picking themselves up by their bootstraps. A global threat must be confronted globally.

The “COVID-19 War” must be won by societies on the defensive/offensive while remaining within the established social order. If not, one asks for more violent Socio-Darwinist cop-outs: “law of the jungle,” “survival of the fittest,” "herd immunity,” “vigilantism.”