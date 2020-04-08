Some go overboard, others not enough

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My 76-year-old inquiring mind. I can’t help but notice some people seem to have lost their common sense, and gone overboard dramatically about his virus. And then others who seem to think no big deal, just a cold going around, can’t touch me.

Hmm. That would be like administration telling hospital security staff and some nurses to wear a mask but telling the others not to because it will scare patients.

The virus has been around quite a while. Masks have been worn everywhere, so why would anyone be afraid of them now? This is scary, serious stuff. People dying from it should be proof enough.

Seriously, people like the idiot in the White House have to stop calling all this a hoax and stop the selling of protective gear to foreign countries.

Shirley J. Grund,

Missoula