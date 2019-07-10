If you are unfamiliar with some progressive sources of audio, including podcasts, and video as a consumer of such information since Air America days, here is a short list of my favorites.
Progressive Voices is a website which has an app which broadcasts most of the more well-known voices such as Thom Hartmann, with 7 million listeners, Randi Rhodes, Stephanie Miller and the rabid Mike Malloy as well as others including Ian Masters and the Brad Cast. All of these shows have been on for many years.
There is also Free Speech TV for video.
A gem for a Red State listener is Bob Kincaid in West Virginia. I have listened to him for many years.
Native Opinion is a good podcast from two Indigenous voices from the East Coast. Chauncey De Vega is my favorite podcast from the African American viewpoint. Latino Rebels is the best Latino podcast.
These are the audio and video sources that I find the most valuable. I listened to Bernie Sanders in 2005 on the Hartmann Show, which he was on for 11 years. Remember Rachael Maddow was on Air America as well.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula